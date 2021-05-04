Cherry Basil Blonde Ale Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
A unique flavor for Copper Kettle's favorite refreshing summer beer. Made with basil and fresh cherry, the label had to match this different flavor. An emphasis on patterns and in-your-face colors for this crowd favorite seasonal brew creates a lasting impression on the shelf.