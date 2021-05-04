Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abdelrahman Mahmoud

Ali Health Rebrand

Ali Health Rebrand logodesign blue and red heart medical app ecommerce rebranding branding blue logo medical
  1. 1 old and new.png
  2. 2 moodboard.png
  3. 3 concept.png
  4. 04.png

Ali Health New Logo
Ali is a promising medical supplies E-commerce
---

