Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sri Jalasutram

Uber Lite - Designed as a system

Sri Jalasutram
Sri Jalasutram
Hire Me
  • Save
Uber Lite - Designed as a system design system android gps app product design user interface branding identity design uber ux
Download color palette

Some old work from 2017-2018.

With Uber Lite, we reimagined every single touchpoint of the Uber experience from the ground up. Our goal was to architect a significantly better experience for our global users.

Our learnings from Lite eventually became the foundation of the Uber design system.

Sri Jalasutram
Sri Jalasutram
Design to Include
Hire Me

More by Sri Jalasutram

View profile
    • Like