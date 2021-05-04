Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zocalo Coffee Label Design

  1. Zocalo Coffee_Decaf_Label.jpg
  2. Zocalo Coffee_Regular_Label.jpg
  3. Zocalo-Coffee_Decaf_Label_Full-Mockup.jpg
  4. Zocalo-Coffee_Regular_Label_Full-Mockup.jpg
  5. Zocalo-Coffee_Decaf_Label_Single-Mockup.png
  6. Zocalo-Coffee_Regular_Label_Single-Mockup.png

Based out of San Leandro, California, Zocalo Coffee is a badass women-owned coffee shop and coffee roaster that prides itself on being the central gathering space in their community. Zocalo decided to make the leap and started canning their amazing cold coffee into 10 oz aluminum cans (a regular and decaf version) that will be sold in stores.

Zocalo means 'town square' in Spanish so the new label needed to feel inviting and colorful. The hand-drawn orange California poppy flower draws your eye in and the diamond shape found throughout the label represents the fun and bright tile Zocalo has on their storefront. We rounded out this fun label with nods to the fact they don't use single-origin coffee - they are proud to have their beans internationally sourced.

