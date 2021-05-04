Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Frenchmen Bottle Label Design

Frenchmen Bottle Label Design custom label design diecut bottle design bottle label typography minimal package design label design design beverage design beverage beer label design beer label beer
  1. FRENCHMEN-01.png
  2. frenchmen standard bottles 3-23.jpg
  3. frenchmen-small.jpg

Brieux Carré Biere de Garde brew was designed to fit in a large 750 ml bottle. Since the name of the beer is 'Frenchmen' we create a modern yet sophisticated-looking label with French colors to give off that sleek French feel. The custom die-cut shape was designed in addition to the label itself.

Craft Beverages Call For Expert Crafters
