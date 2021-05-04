Frenchmen Bottle Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Brieux Carré Biere de Garde brew was designed to fit in a large 750 ml bottle. Since the name of the beer is 'Frenchmen' we create a modern yet sophisticated-looking label with French colors to give off that sleek French feel. The custom die-cut shape was designed in addition to the label itself.