Uber Lite - Designed for the world

Some old work from 2017-2018

From day 1, we designed Uber Lite with a global users in mind. That meant NOT starting with English as our default UI language. Instead we designed with non-latin scripts, RTL support in mind. That also meant we we accommodated for the diverse address styles prevalent across the world (Rua's in Brazil, Intersections in US, Junctions in India and so many more). Ultimately it was all worth it when you saw people feel comfortable using Lite in their own language.