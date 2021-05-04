Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sri Jalasutram

Uber Lite - Designed for the world

Sri Jalasutram
Sri Jalasutram
Hire Me
  • Save
Uber Lite - Designed for the world international non latin typogaphy app uber design uber design visual identity branding ux
Download color palette

Some old work from 2017-2018

From day 1, we designed Uber Lite with a global users in mind. That meant NOT starting with English as our default UI language. Instead we designed with non-latin scripts, RTL support in mind. That also meant we we accommodated for the diverse address styles prevalent across the world (Rua's in Brazil, Intersections in US, Junctions in India and so many more). Ultimately it was all worth it when you saw people feel comfortable using Lite in their own language.

Sri Jalasutram
Sri Jalasutram
Design to Include
Hire Me

More by Sri Jalasutram

View profile
    • Like