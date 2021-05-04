Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dark Samba Can Label Design

Dark Samba Can Label Design tropical leaves carnival brazilian samba tropical illustration can package design label design design beverage design beverage beer label design beer label beer
  1. IMG_0198-compressed.jpg
  2. IMG_0201-compressed.jpg
  3. IMG_0204-compressed.jpg
  4. IMG_0208-compressed.jpg
  5. Dark-Samba-19-oz-Label-OL-01.jpg

This beer has a lot of intense complexity. Copper Kettle's Dark Samba is an imperial milk stout aged with Brazilian Amburana wood in bourbon barrels. Since this beer is so complex, it needed to grab attention and jump off the shelf.

Inspired by the Brazilian carnivals, Dark Samba was born. Loads of color and foil adorn this 19 oz can label to create a fun and vibrant label for such a dark beer.

