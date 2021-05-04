Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Snowed In Gift Box Beer Set

Snowed In Gift Box Beer Set box packaging design box packaging gift box box design typography can package design label design design beverage design beverage beer label design beer label beer
Snowed In is an imperial oatmeal stout series that is widely popular throughout Colorado and around the US. There are five flavors that come out throughout the calendar year. In 2020, Copper Kettle decided to create something they've never done before; a complete Snowed In series holiday gift box. All five flavors in 19 oz cans along with a Snowed In glass lie inside a branded cut-out insert within this custom-made box.

We took the visual identity already made for the Snowed In series by Josh Emrich, and transformed it into this custom one-of-a-kind gift box.

