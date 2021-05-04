Into the Woods Beer Can Label

This label comes about as a collaboration beer. Brewed in Colorado for Denver's Collaboration Festival between Copper Kettle and Big Grove Brewery (which was sadly canceled, thanks COVID).

Regardless, Into the Woods made its debut and gained many fans across the country. Made with lactose, raspberry, and blackberry, this kettle sour is smooth and tart. Named 'Into the Woods' as a nod to the Colorado adventure as well as the tree grove that inspired Big Grove's own name.