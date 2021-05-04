Into the Woods Beer Can Label

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This label comes about as a collaboration beer. Brewed in Colorado for Denver's Collaboration Festival between Copper Kettle and Big Grove Brewery (which was sadly canceled, thanks COVID).
Regardless, Into the Woods made its debut and gained many fans across the country. Made with lactose, raspberry, and blackberry, this kettle sour is smooth and tart. Named 'Into the Woods' as a nod to the Colorado adventure as well as the tree grove that inspired Big Grove's own name.