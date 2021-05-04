Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Norlo Design

Into the Woods Beer Can Label

Norlo Design
Norlo Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Into the Woods Beer Can Label beverage design beverage minimal beer label beer label design label design can beer packaging design package design naming typography illustration design
Into the Woods Beer Can Label beverage design beverage minimal beer label beer label design label design can beer packaging design package design naming typography illustration design
Into the Woods Beer Can Label beverage design beverage minimal beer label beer label design label design can beer packaging design package design naming typography illustration design
Into the Woods Beer Can Label beverage design beverage minimal beer label beer label design label design can beer packaging design package design naming typography illustration design
Into the Woods Beer Can Label beverage design beverage minimal beer label beer label design label design can beer packaging design package design naming typography illustration design
Into the Woods Beer Can Label beverage design beverage minimal beer label beer label design label design can beer packaging design package design naming typography illustration design
Download color palette
  1. IMG_2518.jpg
  2. into-the-woods-label-compressed.jpg
  3. E554E978-1D9A-4FD2-9BA4-46212B5E5399.JPG
  4. IMG_1692 2.jpg
  5. IMG_1703.JPG
  6. into-the-woods-shirt.jpg

This label comes about as a collaboration beer. Brewed in Colorado for Denver's Collaboration Festival between Copper Kettle and Big Grove Brewery (which was sadly canceled, thanks COVID).

Regardless, Into the Woods made its debut and gained many fans across the country. Made with lactose, raspberry, and blackberry, this kettle sour is smooth and tart. Named 'Into the Woods' as a nod to the Colorado adventure as well as the tree grove that inspired Big Grove's own name.

Norlo Design
Norlo Design
Craft Beverages Call For Expert Crafters
Hire Me

More by Norlo Design

View profile
    • Like