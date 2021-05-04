Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Uber Lite - Designed to inspire confidence

android tracker gps app uber visual design identity branding ux
Some old work from 2017-2018

Uber Lite was designed to inspire confidence in users during the requesting process. One way we did that was to boldly use color to communicate when their ride request was successful. During testing, people loved that the screen turned green when the car was on their way. Similarly, we used large type to communicate the registration plate / license plate information so people could easily find it no matter what. These small details were much appreciated by Lite users.

Posted on May 4, 2021
Design to Include
