Potograper landing page illustration

Hello, all. The human brain and visual perception have no boundaries and are made up of an infinite number of ideas, thoughts and meanings.

This is especially true of photography, where a single moment can be captured in a million different ways.

I created an illustration for an edtech project called potograper that aims to teach the true art of photography, not just the click of a button. To illustrate this idea, I am showing the universe behind the human eye observing the world through a camera.

Hope you enjoy it, be sure to leave your impression.

