sa.desain

Potograper landing page illustration

sa.desain
sa.desain
  • Save
Potograper landing page illustration landing page ilustrasi light dark illustration icon phone design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, all. The human brain and visual perception have no boundaries and are made up of an infinite number of ideas, thoughts and meanings.

This is especially true of photography, where a single moment can be captured in a million different ways.

I created an illustration for an edtech project called potograper that aims to teach the true art of photography, not just the click of a button. To illustrate this idea, I am showing the universe behind the human eye observing the world through a camera.
Hope you enjoy it, be sure to leave your impression.

We are available for new opportunities, Send your business to: aziez.desain25@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
sa.desain
sa.desain

More by sa.desain

View profile
    • Like