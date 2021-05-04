Hot Cinnamon Stick

Trending designs to inspire you
This painting was a personal project of mine that I did over winter break where I wanted to practice using Gouache paints. The reference picture I chose was one with a lot of reflections and snow partials. This was a fun project and an interesting learning experience making a piece on a piece of watercolor paper that is roughly 12X16.
https://www.behance.net/oliviashoemake