Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olivia Shoemake

Hot Cinnamon Stick

Olivia Shoemake
Olivia Shoemake
  • Save
Hot Cinnamon Stick gouache colorful illustration drawing
Download color palette

This painting was a personal project of mine that I did over winter break where I wanted to practice using Gouache paints. The reference picture I chose was one with a lot of reflections and snow partials. This was a fun project and an interesting learning experience making a piece on a piece of watercolor paper that is roughly 12X16.

https://www.behance.net/oliviashoemake

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Olivia Shoemake
Olivia Shoemake

More by Olivia Shoemake

View profile
    • Like