Music Player 1

The concept idea was to create an UI design of the music player app that would primarily showcase the Albums section with the famous artists and their albums. The tools used for this design were Figma and Photoshop. The icons were borrowed from Flaticon.
P.S. For some strange reason it wouldn't let me upload the whole design, so I had to crop the screenshot in this post.