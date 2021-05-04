Creature Design - Extra Galactic Entity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed a creature from another galaxy that ingests biological energy from its hosts to survive. Can transform into a mist entity. Is mentally invasive. Produces shrill screeching noise from voice box located at base of the throat. Crazy disjointed and flexible knuckles and joints. Rips its victims to shreds for pleasure with its claws and teeth. Incapable of eating.