Creature Design - Extra Galactic Entity

Creature Design - Extra Galactic Entity creatures concept design illustration creature design
Designed a creature from another galaxy that ingests biological energy from its hosts to survive. Can transform into a mist entity. Is mentally invasive. Produces shrill screeching noise from voice box located at base of the throat. Crazy disjointed and flexible knuckles and joints. Rips its victims to shreds for pleasure with its claws and teeth. Incapable of eating.

Posted on May 4, 2021
