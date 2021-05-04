Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olivia Shoemake

Realistic Fruit Drawing

Olivia Shoemake
Olivia Shoemake
  • Save
Realistic Fruit Drawing fruit colorful illustration drawing
Download color palette

This was a personal project where I wanted to try out a new drawing technique with Copic Markers and Prisma Color pencils. This drawing is on a 9x12in piece of paper. This in not an original image the idea was just to explore drawing and colors.

https://www.behance.net/oliviashoemake

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Olivia Shoemake
Olivia Shoemake

More by Olivia Shoemake

View profile
    • Like