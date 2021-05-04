Rappi Aliados portal corporativo

Trending designs to inspire you
A project for the most important delivery app in Latin América, made in Adobe XD, in this project I had to create the art direction and de UI design component documentation to ensure the consistent, the experience and a great aesthetic taste.
If you want to see the project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118778467/Rappi-portal-para-aliados