Rappi Aliados portal corporativo

Rappi Aliados portal corporativo web design web ui violet orange delivery app rappi app art direction ui ui design
A project for the most important delivery app in Latin América, made in Adobe XD, in this project I had to create the art direction and de UI design component documentation to ensure the consistent, the experience and a great aesthetic taste.

If you want to see the project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118778467/Rappi-portal-para-aliados

