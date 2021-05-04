Khaleed Ameenu

Neoitra - Your New Voice Assistant

Khaleed Ameenu
Khaleed Ameenu
  • Save
Neoitra - Your New Voice Assistant web design interaction landingpage front-end development design ux ui
Download color palette

This is the design of A voice Assistant. This allows you To add Tasks and Events to Your Calendar. It has many other cool features like asking weather, directions, and many more. Interactive Animations and User experience are well impacted.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Khaleed Ameenu
Khaleed Ameenu

More by Khaleed Ameenu

View profile
    • Like