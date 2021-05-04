Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Artyom Lukashov

The Center for Contemporary Arts

Artyom Lukashov
Artyom Lukashov
The Center for Contemporary Arts
The project aimed at making the website focused on the preferences of the audience, improving the visual and navigation design. The main pains identified during the user research included poor organizational structure, repetition of information within the page, the difficulty of finding the main information.

Full project is here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118134607/NCCA-of-the-Republic-of-Belarus-redesign-concept

Posted on May 4, 2021
Artyom Lukashov
Artyom Lukashov

