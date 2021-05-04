Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
abenaartistaddo

Mother Of Mine

abenaartistaddo
abenaartistaddo
Mother Of Mine mothers day flyer mothers day mothersday color colour blackart african art childrens illustration illustration design
I created this using Adobe Sketch which is the main programme I use. I had in mind East African stone carvings and I wanted a decorative background, loosely based on African textiles, so I used repeat pattern techniques to build up the pattern, and the some layering and modification techniques to get a busy, complex feel, that hopefully counterbalances the simplicity. Actually this came about through the process. I imagine a young person would relate to it.

abenaartistaddo
abenaartistaddo

