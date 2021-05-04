Mother Of Mine

Trending designs to inspire you
I created this using Adobe Sketch which is the main programme I use. I had in mind East African stone carvings and I wanted a decorative background, loosely based on African textiles, so I used repeat pattern techniques to build up the pattern, and the some layering and modification techniques to get a busy, complex feel, that hopefully counterbalances the simplicity. Actually this came about through the process. I imagine a young person would relate to it.