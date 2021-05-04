How to build a solid case study?

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dribbblers, continue on the previous shot. I have been building a portfolio kit in Figma for a while. I would like to share more progress with the community.
What is your favorite story from a design case study? Why it is appealing to you? Keen to hear your thoughts.
Want to see the full file?
👉Check out the link here: https://gum.co/DZrSG