Boarding Pass - DailyUI - 024

Since I'm a kid I'm passionate about space travels. I'm so glad to see that for the last few years space travels have been brought back to light. Thanks to private company like Space X we can dream again that one day we would have space tourism.

This is my take at what a boarding pass for this space travels could look like for the DailyUI Challenge.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼