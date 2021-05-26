Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Teddy Voisin

Boarding Pass - DailyUI - 024

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
  • Save
Boarding Pass - DailyUI - 024 figma dailyuichallenge dailyui mobile ticket ui boardingpass app spaceship tourist tourism travel app travel space pass boarding pass boarding
Download color palette

Since I'm a kid I'm passionate about space travels. I'm so glad to see that for the last few years space travels have been brought back to light. Thanks to private company like Space X we can dream again that one day we would have space tourism.

This is my take at what a boarding pass for this space travels could look like for the DailyUI Challenge.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

More by Teddy Voisin

View profile
    • Like