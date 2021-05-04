The Thud by Mikael Ross for Fantagraphics

I had the total pleasure of packaging Mikael Ross's The Thud, published by Fantagraphics in March 21. I worked on a title and jacket design-- but Mikael's artwork was so perfect, it really needed no embellishing. Definitely a favorite book of 2021, the story is so sweet, very funny, and surprisingly profound. I hope you have a chance to check it out! Edited by Eric Reynolds.

Check out more of my work on Instagram.