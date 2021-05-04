Chelsea Wirtz

The Thud by Mikael Ross for Fantagraphics

Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Hire Me
  • Save
The Thud by Mikael Ross for Fantagraphics publishing pulp title lettering indie novel graphic comic design cover book cover design book
Download color palette

I had the total pleasure of packaging Mikael Ross's The Thud, published by Fantagraphics in March 21. I worked on a title and jacket design-- but Mikael's artwork was so perfect, it really needed no embellishing. Definitely a favorite book of 2021, the story is so sweet, very funny, and surprisingly profound. I hope you have a chance to check it out! Edited by Eric Reynolds.

Check out more of my work on Instagram.

Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Books, beer, and coffee.
Hire Me

More by Chelsea Wirtz

View profile
    • Like