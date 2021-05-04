The Black Curriculum - Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Black Curriculum is not for profit organization that aims to teach Black history all year round in the school year, to 11 - 16-year-olds in the UK.
—
Logo + Brand Identity Design
See full project here: www.unadesign.co/new-project