My Happy Walk travel landscape illustration butterfly editorial botanical botanical art nature editorial art nature illustration editorial illustration illustration map illustration maps map
A recent prompt from the website They Draw and Travel was to illustrate your "Happy Place". Mine is outdoors just about anywhere, but I chose a montage of native prairie flora and fauna that can be seen on a bike path very close to my house. Drawn in Procreate on the iPad Pro and finished with some texture and detail in Photoshop.

