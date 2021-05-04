My Happy Walk

Trending designs to inspire you
A recent prompt from the website They Draw and Travel was to illustrate your "Happy Place". Mine is outdoors just about anywhere, but I chose a montage of native prairie flora and fauna that can be seen on a bike path very close to my house. Drawn in Procreate on the iPad Pro and finished with some texture and detail in Photoshop.