Alex Tass, logo designer

Apple icon / logo design symbol: digital meets organic

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Apple icon / logo design symbol: digital meets organic creative design logo designer technology tech identity logo design icon logomark logo organic digital fruit apple data daas saas
Download color palette

Digital meets organic in the form of an apple.

--

Let's work together!
Contact me at hello@alextass.com

Let's connect:
alextass.comBehanceInstagramFacebookTwitter

O organic artificial intelligence language logo design symbol by alex tass
Rebound of
Organic artificial intelligence ai visual emotions logo design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like