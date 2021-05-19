The Price of Extinction

Western Lowlands Gorilla⁠

⁠

Our primate cousins are being driven out of their homes by large-scale deforestation and have gone from vulnerable to critically endangered in the past 34 years.⁠

⁠

I worked with Lincoln Park Zoo and Energy BBDO to raise funds for endangered species. The result is a collectible, limited-edition series of tickets whose proceeds will help wildlife conservation initiatives.⁠

⁠

The Price of Extinction takes into account how long each species has been at risk and how much it would cost to save them. The higher the price, the higher their risk.⁠

⁠Check out the project on Behance:

https://bit.ly/3eSMCdk

Find out more about it

https://www.lpzoo.org/priceofextinction/.