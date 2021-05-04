Oto Prangishvili

Teliani Valley

Just a little retake of project I did in 2019.

Georgia is generally considered the Cradle of Wine, Georgian winemaking traditions date back to 6,000BC. This project was made for one of the most recognised Georgian winemaking company Teliani Valley, Commissioned for Leavingstone

Special thanks to Ilia, Nino and Sally!

Check company website https://www.telianivalley.com/

