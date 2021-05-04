Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Stan

Make ART, Not NFT!

Make ART, Not NFT! digital art digital illustration satire nftart nfts nft design illustration
Will NFTs make or break the art industry?

People are flocking en-masse to grab a bite out of the NFT craze and big investors are pushing them even further as the cryptocurrency market is slowly reaching saturation and an easier method of acquiring crypto capital has emerged from the hands of the common into the hands of the exceptional.

I am seeing more and more art specifically created for the sole purpose to be sold as NFTs that is no longer labelled as art but merely as currency.

"What do you do for a living? I am an artist! What kind of art do you make? I make NFTs!" is the unavoidable answer of the next generation of artists.

