Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Melanie Dronfield

Rupi Kaur Portrait

Melanie Dronfield
Melanie Dronfield
  • Save
Rupi Kaur Portrait procreate art procreate feminine painting illustration character character design portrait illustration portrait art portrait painting
Download color palette

My favorite poet Rupi Kaur just had a weekend long special of her live performance of her work. I can not put into words how incredible this performance was. Instead this illustration is a celebration of not only her moving work, but also the powerful & inspirational, young woman that she is.
Let me know your thoughts of this portrait!

Melanie Dronfield
Melanie Dronfield

More by Melanie Dronfield

View profile
    • Like