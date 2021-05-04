Rupi Kaur Portrait

Trending designs to inspire you
My favorite poet Rupi Kaur just had a weekend long special of her live performance of her work. I can not put into words how incredible this performance was. Instead this illustration is a celebration of not only her moving work, but also the powerful & inspirational, young woman that she is.
Let me know your thoughts of this portrait!