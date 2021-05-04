Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Murad Malik

Rexa

Murad Malik
Murad Malik
Hire Me
  • Save
Rexa artificial intelligence recruitment technology ai chat brandmark app icons logo design icon debut logo
Rexa artificial intelligence recruitment technology ai chat brandmark app icons logo design icon debut logo
Rexa artificial intelligence recruitment technology ai chat brandmark app icons logo design icon debut logo
Rexa artificial intelligence recruitment technology ai chat brandmark app icons logo design icon debut logo
Download color palette
  1. Rexa.jpg
  2. Rexa-01.jpg
  3. Rexa-02.jpg
  4. Rexa-03.jpg

Rexa Logo Designs

Logo design concepts for an AI chatbot called Rexa.ai. for a recruitment business in the consumer market.

Excited to hear your thoughts about these concepts and to hear which version does feel the best suitable and unique looking option? 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣

Murad Malik
Murad Malik
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Murad Malik

View profile
    • Like