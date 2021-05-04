Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Edgardo Rondón

OCPEL Approved Proposal.

Edgardo Rondón
Edgardo Rondón
  • Save
OCPEL Approved Proposal. letter mark logo letter mark letter o logo 3d logo brand logo gradient logo mark logo mark symbol electrical logo electrical electricity logo electricity circle logo circle gradient logo letter logo inspiration logo concept logo inspiration logo
Download color palette

Letter O Logo Concept.

Proposal approved for OCPEL, Personnel Certification Company for the Electrical Sector.

Are you interested in work with me on a logo or brand design?
contactologoedgardo@gmail.com
+58 424 3488593

Edgardo Rondón
Edgardo Rondón

More by Edgardo Rondón

View profile
    • Like