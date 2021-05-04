Chelsea Wirtz

Scotch Scotch Scotchity Scotch for Rooftop

Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Hire Me
  • Save
Scotch Scotch Scotchity Scotch for Rooftop bagpipes cow badge type peat scotch scotland scottish can procreate illustrator illustraion design packaging label beer
Download color palette

So how do you sell a beer that's so peaty, it tastes like scotch? Why use one Scottish trope, when you can use three?

Check out more of my work on Instagram.

Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Design & illustration for books, beer, and coffee.
Hire Me

More by Chelsea Wirtz

View profile
    • Like