Voice Searches 🎙 voice control branding mobile interface challenge ux app ui design
Hi everyone ! Here's a little exercise about voice searches. See is an app to book concert tickets. I chose to add a voice feature in order to give the user the opportunity to play with the natural user interface. 🎙

I hope y'all enjoy it and don't hesitate to tell me what you think about it !

Posted on May 4, 2021
