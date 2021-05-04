Christian A. Williams

DailyUI #1 - Sign-Up Form

Christian A. Williams
Christian A. Williams
  • Save
DailyUI #1 - Sign-Up Form dailyui dailyui 001 ui ux uidesign uxdesign registration form contest giveaway mockups design
DailyUI #1 - Sign-Up Form dailyui dailyui 001 ui ux uidesign uxdesign registration form contest giveaway mockups design
DailyUI #1 - Sign-Up Form dailyui dailyui 001 ui ux uidesign uxdesign registration form contest giveaway mockups design
Download color palette
  1. Web@2x.jpg
  2. Mobile@2x.jpg
  3. DailyUI-01-CW@2x.jpg

I recently subscribed to the Daily UI challenge and this was the first prompt. I decided to do a web form for a vacation giveaway since Hawaii was on my mind. This is not a real giveaway, but reference the Hyatt and their Andaz resort. This is the first step in a journey towards improvement. All feedback is welcome.

Christian A. Williams
Christian A. Williams

More by Christian A. Williams

View profile
    • Like