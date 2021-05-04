Felipe, graphic designer

iProveedor

Felipe, graphic designer
Felipe, graphic designer
Hire Me
  • Save
iProveedor logotype design creative app ux icon ui typography lettering fintech app fintech logotype logo branding brand
iProveedor logotype design creative app ux icon ui typography lettering fintech app fintech logotype logo branding brand
iProveedor logotype design creative app ux icon ui typography lettering fintech app fintech logotype logo branding brand
iProveedor logotype design creative app ux icon ui typography lettering fintech app fintech logotype logo branding brand
Download color palette
  1. Masantina_Dribbble-16.png
  2. Masantina_Dribbble-17.png
  3. Masantina_Dribbble-18.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-05-04 at 2.41.50 PM.png

iProveedir was a logotype commissioned by Regio . I designed a custom geometrical shapes in three different versions. I attached a PDF with the treatment.

Check the full project here

Typographic_treatment_estudio_calderon.pdf
400 KB
Download
Iproveedor dribbble 1
Rebound of
Custom lettering with optical size
By Felipe, graphic designer
Felipe, graphic designer
Felipe, graphic designer
👋 Hello! I am Felipe, freelance logo & type designer.
Hire Me

More by Felipe, graphic designer

View profile
    • Like