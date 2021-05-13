Amy Hood
Pacific Gold Cannabis Branding

We leaned heavily into a retro color palette—inspired by vintage fruit and vegetable crate designs. Warm red, yellow, and turquoise differentiate the Pacific Gold sativa, indica, and hybrid categories. Easy application stickers further differentiate the strains. ⁠

