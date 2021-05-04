Bank of Cashton Monogram Shield

Trending designs to inspire you
The Bank of Cashton has been part of its Wisconsin town’s history for the last 110 years.
As the new bank headquarters opened to the public in April 2021, we’re excited to finally share some of the brand identity work that took place many months ago. The new system revolves around an updated shield and monogram from past branding, with modern twists throughout.