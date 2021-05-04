Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Edi Hermawan

Coffee packaging design for "Kopiboon" Netherlands

Coffee packaging design for "Kopiboon" Netherlands brand branding design packaging culture batik ornament branding logo illustration digital art graphic design artwork design art
This design i did for Kopiboon based in Netherlands. I use ornamental style and 6 color in a design.
If you're interested for project, please send me a message to edysick1@gmail.com

