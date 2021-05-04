Gem values stickers

Trending designs to inspire you
Not designed by me, but too good not to share on Dribbble. We hired illustrator @mariah_bn to do some fun, vibrant illustrations to celebrate our company values.
We couldn't be happier with the result! If you're looking for brand illustrations of any kind, definitely reach out to Mariah!