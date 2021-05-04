Tanner Christensen
Gem Design

Gem values stickers

Tanner Christensen
Gem Design
Tanner Christensen for Gem Design
  • Save
Gem values stickers colors vibrant fun drawing illustration illustrations values sticker stickers
Download color palette

Not designed by me, but too good not to share on Dribbble. We hired illustrator @mariah_bn to do some fun, vibrant illustrations to celebrate our company values.

We couldn't be happier with the result! If you're looking for brand illustrations of any kind, definitely reach out to Mariah!

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Gem Design
Gem Design
Designing the modern platform for talent teams.

More by Gem Design

View profile
    • Like