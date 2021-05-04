Arup Baidya

'SYNERGY' "S" Letter Logo Design

'SYNERGY' "S" Letter Logo Design product design profile world best logo logo contest business logo tech logo modern logo real estate logo professional logo ui ux logo design concept letter logo dribbble best shot branding minimalist logo business logo design dribbble logo design branding negative space logo
My New 'SYNERGY' Negative space "S" Letter Logo Design. Don't forget to let me know your opinion.
If you are looking for a logo design then you can feel free to contact me.
Email : baidyaarup55@gmail.com
Facebook : https://cutt.ly/jbzXjBo
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/arupgraphix/

