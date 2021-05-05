Happy Mother's Day 2021!

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
May has arrived and with that comes a day where we celebrate Mothers ❤️ To celebrate this special day we created various renditions of a Mother's day app logo, with a bunny and her baby.
🐇 Let us know which version you liked the most
