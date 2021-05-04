Trick or Trash | Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the second edition of "Trick or Trash", Rubicon decided to have an online space for people to be part of the campaign by getting the free wrap paper recycling boxes. The website kept the original brand idea with small colour changes to keep it fun and halloweeny.