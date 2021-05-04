Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trick or Trash | Website

Trick or Trash | Website inspiration graphic design website design uxdesign user interface interaction event education digital art digital waste recycle company brand halloween advertising adobe website ux
For the second edition of "Trick or Trash", Rubicon decided to have an online space for people to be part of the campaign by getting the free wrap paper recycling boxes. The website kept the original brand idea with small colour changes to keep it fun and halloweeny.

