Trembo - Dashboard Exploration 📚

Hi Friends 😁

Here i share my exploration about to do list dashboard, What do you think? feel free give me some feedback 😁

Don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

----------------

We available for work together :

📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com

😎Instagram : Odama Studio

🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio

🛒UI8 : Odama