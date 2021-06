I'm already working on the numbers so trying to catch up sharing stuff here.๐Ÿ˜ Another quick update on my latest letters for this year's 36DOT! ๐Ÿค“The whole concept revolves around the experience of reassembling myself through these crazy times weโ€™re living in.

Sharing inspiration, process, and my favorites each day on my instagram if you want to ๐Ÿ‘€

Behance | Instagram | facebook