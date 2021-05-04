Kate Nguyen

Family Dinner

This piece was inspired by my Asian family gatherings/celebrations and French colonization in Vietnam and how Vietnamese people incorporated French food into their own. This was a very fun project as it was a combination of vector and traditional sketches!

