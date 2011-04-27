Melon.Cai

icon_gcal

Melon.Cai
Melon.Cai
Hire Me
  • Save
icon_gcal google calendar icon
Download color palette

a dock icon for win7 taskbar, i also made 2 larger size ones, the simpler one seems better....maybe

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Melon.Cai
Melon.Cai
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Melon.Cai

View profile
    • Like