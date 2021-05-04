Training Institution Web Design (Re-design)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbble!
I would like to show you a web re-design of a previous design i made for AITE. The first design looked super abstract and empty. The re-design however, still needed to be minimal and clean.
Hope you liked my take on this design. Any critics are highly welcomed.
Edit: Check the site at www.aite.edu.np