Nation Newspaper Rebrand

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A project spanning months that saw a complete grid system and brand guidelines developed to transform the approach to this daily newspaper's layouts and visual approaches. I was part of a small team, and both played role of art director and also used my skills to create illustrations and layouts such as the attached for the 2 initial launch issues we oversaw after completing the rebrand project.