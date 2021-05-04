Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jody Forte

Nation Newspaper Rebrand

Nation Newspaper Rebrand
A project spanning months that saw a complete grid system and brand guidelines developed to transform the approach to this daily newspaper's layouts and visual approaches. I was part of a small team, and both played role of art director and also used my skills to create illustrations and layouts such as the attached for the 2 initial launch issues we oversaw after completing the rebrand project.

