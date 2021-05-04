NewDay

Jugs

Jugs jugs jug design cinema4d redshift 3ds max corona render 3d modeling c4d cg
  1. 003.png
  2. 005_002.png
  3. 002_2.png
  4. 002_14_0001.png

Practicing with modeling and composition, with the use of simple vases, can also create curiosity in the frame.

@Sveta Bilyk
@Alexander Yampolskiy

Made with Cinema 4D, Adobe Photoshop, and Redshift.

Focused on Brand Identity | 3D | Motion Design | Graphic Design | Web UI/UX Design.

Posted on May 4, 2021
