Qanaya Serif Font Family Pack

Qanaya Serif Font Family Pack

$19
Qanaya Serif Font Family Pack

Qanaya is a brand new beautiful rounded serif font family with wide choice of weights. It includes all basic glyph with multilingual support. Qanaya can be used for logo, greeting cards, posters, branding, name card, stationary, design title, blog header, quotes, typography, headlines, packaging, presentations, titles, magazines, headings, web layouts, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.

------------------------------------------------------------
💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟
------------------------------------------------------------

